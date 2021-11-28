US warns Iran against resuming nuclear negotiations

Before resuming international nuclear negotiations, the United States expects Iran to try to use the talks as a pretext to expand its nuclear program. “If Iran tries to use negotiations as a cover for an accelerating nuclear program and hesitates at the nuclear negotiating table, we will have to respond in a way we don’t prefer,” US special envoy Robert Malley told BBC Sounds in an interview.

No one should be surprised if the pressure on Iran increases at this point. However, one does not hope that it will come to this: “But if it does, pressure must be increased to let Iran know that its decision is wrong. And that it has another path available, but it is not. Unlimited because Iran’s nuclear program exposes the essence of the negotiated agreement (2015) At risk,” Mali warned.

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran, in which other major powers are participating, will resume on Monday after a five-month hiatus in Vienna. It is about reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was signed on the international side by Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia, China and the United States. However, in 2018, under President Donald Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and again imposed harsh economic sanctions.