US wants to restrict imports from Xinjiang due to forced labor | newsletter

US President Joe Biden must sign the bill for it to take effect. The White House had previously agreed to back the plans and said the government shared the view that China should be held accountable for human rights abuses and genocide and that forced labor in Xinjiang should be combated.
In the past few months, the US government has blacklisted several companies in China, among other things, for allegedly suppressing the Muslim Uyghur minority and has banned the import of some solar components from Xinjiang because, according to Washington, they were manufactured using slave labor. will. The United States also imposed sanctions on several biotechnology facilities in China on Thursday.
Experts and human rights organizations estimate that up to one million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Hui or other members of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been sent to re-education camps. The Chinese government accuses Uyghur groups of separatism and terrorism. Critics speak of re-education camps in which Uyghurs are drawn into the ranks of the Communist Party, sometimes with brutal means. Members of minorities are reported to be involved in forced labour. China rejects the allegations, calling them “lies”.
Washington (dpa-AFX)
