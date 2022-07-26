US Supreme Court repeals nationwide abortion law

United State

US Supreme Court repeals abortion rights nationwide In 1973, women across the United States celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. To this day, the decision is considered a milestone because it allowed abortion until the fetus was viable. Now it is history.

Activists celebrate outside the Supreme Court. AP / Keystone

The US Supreme Court has made a historic decision to overturn the country’s liberal abortion laws. The predominantly conservative Washington Supreme Court paved the way for stricter abortion laws on Friday — including outright bans in individual US states. With that said, current abortion rights in the United States are history nearly half a century later.

Today, the Supreme Court has not only overturned nearly 50 years of its precedent, but has also struck down the most intense personal decision anyone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the fundamental liberties of millions of Americans. Barack Obama June 24, 2022

The ruling stated that “the constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.” The decision is not a surprise: Politico published a draft of it at the beginning of May. It was already clear from this that the court intended to make a decision in this way. There was an outcry from women’s rights organizations, clinics and liberals. The verdict is now as strict as expected. In about half of the states, there are likely to be widespread restrictions now.

There is no federal law in the United States that permits or prohibits abortion. However, abortion is allowed at least until the fetus is viable – today around the 24th week. This has so far been ensured by a 1973 ruling by the US Supreme Court, known as Roe v. Well known. Another 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey reinforced and modified jurisprudence to some extent. The Supreme Court has now overturned these decisions.

BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has voted to overturn the constitutional right to choose abortion that has been around for nearly 50 years, paving the way for half the country to severely restrict or ban the practice.Tweet embed He has the latest.https://t.co/up0ffU5lRo pic.twitter.com/rQufgTTIEV Sky News June 24, 2022

Abortion rights have been the subject of heated debate in the United States. Opponents have been trying to overturn liberal rules for decades. Under former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has moved significantly to the right. The Republican has appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Connie Barrett during his tenure. Judges Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan and Judge Stephen Breyer voted against the decision. They are considered liberals. (dpa)

Live coverage of the Washington Post:

++ update follows ++