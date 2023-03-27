US state of Mississippi: Tornado kills many

Status: 03/25/2023 12:51 pm

At least 23 people have died as a result of the tornado that swept through the US state of Mississippi. The storm caused severe damage to the countryside, and small towns were devastated.

On Friday evening (local time) a tornado wreaked havoc in the US states of Mississippi and Alabama. According to the state disaster management agency, 23 people were killed in Mississippi. According to the weather service, the tornado reached speeds of 113 kilometers per hour and dropped hail the size of golf balls. Rescue and recovery personnel are on the job, Civil Defense said.

Rescuers have been searching for survivors since the tornado hit Mississippi and Alabama By Ilanid Spinner, NTR, Daily News 12:00 PM, March 25, 2023

According to officials, the cyclone destroyed buildings and power lines. The weather service is urging people to take shelter and warn of life-threatening conditions caused by flying debris. Cars and caravans were also badly damaged by the storm. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves pledged medical assistance to victims via the messaging service Twitter.

Hurricane destroys small towns

The city of Rolling Fork was hit especially hard, Mayor Eldridge Walker told WLBT-TV. Accordingly, the injured were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency services. Walker is trapped in his home by downed power poles.

A Rolling Fork Sheriff’s Office reported gas leaks as a result of the storm. People were trapped in the mountain debris. The Mississippi Department of Emergency Management opened more than six shelters. Besides Rolling Fork, neighboring Silver City also recorded heavy destruction from the tornado.