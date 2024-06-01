US Senator Joe Manchin leaves the Democrats and becomes an independent

US Senator Joe Manchin leaves the Democrats
The senator from West Virginia is registered as an independent. Manchin did not provide further details about his future plans.
Prominent US Senator Joe Manchin announced his withdrawal from the Democratic Party and will soon emerge as an independent politician. This move raises questions about his political ambitions. “My commitment to doing everything in my power to unite our country has prompted me to register as an independent without a party affiliation,” the 76-year-old announced on Friday.
Manchin was previously seen as a crossroads with Democrats, and has regularly made headlines in recent years by blocking the plans of his party colleague, US President Joe Biden, in the Senate.
Now there are four independent senators
Manchin announced a few months ago that he would retire from the Senate. He currently holds his Senate seat as a Democrat in the Republican-leaning state of West Virginia. With his withdrawal, Democrats risk losing their Senate seat in the upcoming elections in November. As a result of his leaving the party, the majority has already begun to shift – at least in theory.
Biden’s Democrats have a very narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Since Manchin, according to the media, wants to continue working with Democrats, his departure from the party will not have any practical impact. In the Senate, Democrats have 47 seats and Republicans 49. With Manchin, there are now a total of four independent senators, all of whom caucus with Democrats.
Surprising timing
Although Manchin had repeatedly intended to leave the party, the timing of the announcement was surprising. For some time it has been suspected that Manchin might run as an independent candidate in November’s presidential election. However, Manchin said in February that he did not want to enter the race for the White House.
It is currently a close race between incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. According to media reports, the senator may be looking to run for governor of West Virginia. He could also decide to run again for the Senate seat in West Virginia.
Okay, America?
Get the best and most important stories from across the United States, selected by our experts in the USA.
dpa/order
Found an error? Report now.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
Culture News in Brief – Uproar over the author of “Gomorrah” ++ The homeless must make room for Swifties – Culture
Culture News in Brief – Homeless people must make room – because of Taylor Swift – culture
The Rafah hashtag “All Eyes on Rafah” is spreading rapidly, and what is behind it