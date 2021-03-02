US Sanctions Against Russia for Poisoning Navalny – Südtirol News

The United States wants to punish Russia for poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency on Monday (local time) that the measures are due to take effect this week. Insiders refused to provide information on specific targets and / or relevant authorities. The announcement could take place on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry has not commented yet. US President Joe Biden described the arrest of Alexei Navalny last month as “politically motivated” and called for his release. He has already announced a new and tougher approach to Moscow.

The Navalny case also led to diplomatic dissatisfaction between Germany and Russia. Western countries speak of a murder attempt in which Navalny was poisoned with the nerve gas Novichok. The Moscow government rejects any involvement in the accident.

Navalny collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia last summer and was taken to Berlin Charité for further treatment. Then he recovered in Germany. The international outrage was caused by the fact that the judiciary controlled by the Putin regime had twisted him with a rope precisely from his residence abroad. In February, a Moscow court transferred a conditional three-year prison sentence to a concentration camp because he was fighting for his life and was unable to keep a suspended sentence.