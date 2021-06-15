US President Biden extensively prepared for Putin’s tactics in Geneva

Keystone 1/9 Before arriving in Switzerland to attend the NATO summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden said that all NATO leaders thanked him for meeting Putin.

Keystone 2/9 Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a historic summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

Keystone 3/9 Biden and Putin will hold two rounds of talks at Geneva’s Villa La Grange on the lake.









Keystone 8/9 A large press center is available.

Keystone 9/9 According to White House circles, a joint press conference with Biden and Putin is not expected. It is said that the Americans do not want to provide a platform to the Russians.

US President Joe Biden (78 years) has also used his European tour extensively since Wednesday to prepare for the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (68). It is said that Biden, as it is said around the American president, wants to avoid the pitfalls that his predecessors fell into during the confrontations with the Russian strongman.

On Wednesday, two rounds of talks between Biden and Putin will take place at the Geneva summit – one in a narrow circle and the other with an expanded staff. Biden will send “some tough messages” to Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, announced after his talks with the US president. This is also an indication that Biden and Johnson have been talking extensively about Putin over the past few days.

According to reports from White House circles, Biden used every free minute on the sidelines of summit meetings on his trip to Europe to hold discussions with his closest staff and high-level government members, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (59) and Jake Sullivan (44) his national security adviser.

Insider tips from world leaders

In addition, the US president also asked the heads of state and government of the Group of Seven who have already held talks with Putin to prepare for the meeting in Geneva. Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (66) in particular are said to have given him valuable advice on how to speak and how to act.

It is said that Putin came while having Biden tea with Queen Elizabeth II (95) at Windsor Castle. The Queen had already received Putin on a state visit to Great Britain in June 2003, but she wanted to “know more” about the Russian president, Biden told reporters.

Biden will sit before Putin with the full support and solidarity of all NATO members: “Every NATO member world leader thanked me for meeting Putin now,” Biden said Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. “Everyone alone.” They thanked him for his willingness to meet Putin as well as touch the hot iron with him.

Biden does not plan to hold a press conference

Jill, 70, Biden’s wife, shouted last week when asked if her husband would be willing to meet Putin. Thus, Biden is ready for Putin’s usual tactics and habits to turn the tables on discussions about Russia’s bad practices and in turn blame the United States.

According to CNN, Biden does not plan to hold a joint press conference with Putin after the summit. Accordingly, Russia pushed for a joint press conference, but the Americans waved their hands. You don’t want to give Putin a platform like after the Helsinki summit in July 2018 with then US President Donald Trump (75). At the time, both presidents commented on alleged Russian interference in the US elections in 2016. Trump backed Putin. He believes the Russian president, not his secret services.

In his words, Biden does not want to exchange blows in front of the cameras. On Sunday, he said the summit was “not a competition over who is best at a press conference or who is best at embarrassing each other.”

Wide range of conversations