US President Biden extensively prepared for Putin’s tactics in Geneva

June 15, 2021
Esmond Barker
  Before arriving in Switzerland to attend the NATO summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden said that all NATO leaders thanked him for meeting Putin.

    Keystone

    1/9

    Before arriving in Switzerland to attend the NATO summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden said that all NATO leaders thanked him for meeting Putin.

  Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a historic summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

    Keystone

    2/9

    Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a historic summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

  Biden and Putin will hold two rounds of talks at Geneva's Villa La Grange on the lake.

    Keystone

    3/9

    Biden and Putin will hold two rounds of talks at Geneva’s Villa La Grange on the lake.

  A large press center is available.

    Keystone

    8/9

    A large press center is available.

  According to White House circles, a joint press conference with Biden and Putin is not expected. It is said that the Americans do not want to provide a platform to the Russians.

    Keystone

    9/9

    According to White House circles, a joint press conference with Biden and Putin is not expected. It is said that the Americans do not want to provide a platform to the Russians.

US President Joe Biden (78 years) has also used his European tour extensively since Wednesday to prepare for the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (68). It is said that Biden, as it is said around the American president, wants to avoid the pitfalls that his predecessors fell into during the confrontations with the Russian strongman.

On Wednesday, two rounds of talks between Biden and Putin will take place at the Geneva summit – one in a narrow circle and the other with an expanded staff. Biden will send “some tough messages” to Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, announced after his talks with the US president. This is also an indication that Biden and Johnson have been talking extensively about Putin over the past few days.

