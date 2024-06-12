US prepares for security pact with Ukraine

In the United States, the move is now being referred to as a “bridge” to Ukraine’s NATO membership: a plan for the US and Ukraine to sign a defense pact between the two countries. The deal will not include promises to supply weapons, but will help ensure Ukraine can defend itself.

President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, are scheduled to sign a bilateral security agreement between the two countries in Italy on Thursday, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters during his flight to Italy. Sullivan confirmed that negotiations between the US government and Kiev have concluded.

Sullivan did not disclose details of the deal’s contents, but said it did not provide for troops to defend Ukraine. He said: “We will make sure that Ukraine can defend itself.”

Sullivan also indicated that the agreement would specify that the United States would engage with Congress to find “permanent” support for Ukraine. He did not give any specifics and insisted that the exact amounts were not mentioned in the contract. Most recently, Republican MPs blocked new funding for Ukraine from parliament.

Biden’s adviser described the deal with Ukraine as a “bridge” to potential NATO membership for the country. “This bridge involves building the capabilities necessary to protect Ukraine’s own security and its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” He stressed: “By signing we will demonstrate our commitment to Russia.” If Putin thinks he has more power than the coalition of Ukraine’s supporters, he is wrong. The US reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine with this deal.

Sullivan also said the deal would not contain any promises for specific weapons systems. Instead, he will lay the foundation for cooperation between the two countries. He did not respond to reports of the US providing another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine to better defend against Russian airstrikes. Providing additional air defense systems to Ukraine is one of Biden’s priorities. Any news related to this will be communicated to the US Government.

read more: