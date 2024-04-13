US lawmakers were outraged after Huawei unveiled a laptop equipped with a new artificial intelligence chip from Intel

Republican US lawmakers criticized the Biden administration on Friday after sanctioned Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei unveiled a laptop equipped with an Intel artificial intelligence chip this week.

The United States placed Huawei on its trade restrictions list in 2019 due to violations of Iran-related sanctions. This is part of a broader effort to hinder Beijing's technological progress.

The inclusion on the list means that the company's US suppliers must apply for a special, difficult-to-obtain license before they can supply to Huawei.

This license, issued by the Trump administration, has allowed Intel to supply Huawei with central processors for use in laptops since 2020. Chinese hardliners have urged the Biden administration to revoke this license, but many agreed that it will expire later this year and will not be renewed. .

When Huawei unveiled its first AI laptop on Thursday, the Huawei MateBook was approved.

Republican Representative Elise Stefanik said in a post on the social media platform

“It is unacceptable that the Biden administration is actively working to undermine American national security by granting our largest strategic adversary access to cutting-edge American technology,” Stefanik said.

The Ministry of Commerce declined to comment. Huawei and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Another Republican lawmaker, Michael McCaul, echoed Stefanik's comments in an emailed statement to Reuters. “These permits must stop,” he said. “Two years ago, I was told that Huawei licenses would be stopped. Today the policy does not seem to have changed.”

A source familiar with the matter said the chips were delivered under an existing license. The source and another person said they were not covered by recent broad restrictions on the supply of AI chips to China. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karin Freifeld; Editing by Leslie Adler)