June 3, 2024

US, Indo-Pacific allies hold clean energy talks in Singapore

Jordan Lambert June 3, 2024 2 min read

The US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Forum is holding a ministerial meeting in Singapore this week. Major companies will participate in a “clean economy” investor forum to promote investments in infrastructure and climate across the region.

This is the first in-person IPEF ministerial meeting since the substantive conclusion of the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement and Fair Economy Agreement negotiations in San Francisco in November.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she plans to outline measures under the two deals this week.

“We will finalize all these agreements in the ministerial meeting,” Raimondo said. Further announcements on the supply chain deal are expected, he said.

The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum includes 22 major US companies, including Amazon.com’s AWS Bechtel, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, BlackRock, Bechtel, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and KKR. Raimondo said major Australian and Japanese investors will also attend the forum.

“Government contracts are great,” Raimondo said. “But honestly, it’s time to implement them — put some points on the board. … We believe that IPEF countries can do business and invest in a clean economy.”

Raimondo said each country has submitted its best clean economy plans “and then we will have matchmaking sessions at the investor forum.” These projects include renewable energy generation such as solar and wind power, power transmission and other infrastructure, transportation and mobility projects, Raimondo said.

He hopes the forum will lead to billions of dollars of investment in countries like Thailand and Malaysia in the coming months.

See also  Recurring on behalf of Canada

“They want to attract investment in climate-related infrastructure,” Raimondo said. “These countries want to meet their own climate goals and build their own infrastructure, but they need capital, and we’ll bring that into the equation.”

The “Fair Economy” agreement aims to fight corruption and tax evasion. Countries are expected to outline anti-corruption and tax transparency commitments this week.

“It allows the whole thing to work,” Raimondo added.

Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States participate in IPEF.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

It may be an Ocon substitute in Canada

June 3, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

United Kingdom: National Health Service to offer personalized cancer vaccines to patients

June 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

“He’s my best friend”: Man travels across Canada with his goat

June 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Study suggests that espresso coffee can prevent Alzheimer’s disease

June 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Canadian Grand Prix on live tape and TV: Weather chaos is coming / Formula 1

June 3, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Naughty Dog doesn’t want to make The Last of Us forever, with several projects in the pipeline

June 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Federal Court: Non-biological mother gets visitation rights

June 3, 2024 Esmond Barker