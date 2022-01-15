US imposes sanctions on North Koreans

nIn the wake of North Korea’s recent missile test, the United States imposed sanctions on five North Koreans, one of whom is said to live in Russia and four in China. The US Treasury said Wednesday that it is responsible for purchasing goods to build weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. All five are foreign representatives of the Second Academy of Sciences, whose affiliates the United States and the United Nations believe are involved in procuring North Korea’s weapons programs. They purchased communications equipment, steel alloys, software and chemicals for Vladivostok, Dalian and Shenyang. If they have assets in America, which is unlikely, they will be confiscated.

The sanctions also mean that US citizens will not be allowed to do business with them and that banks that allow them to conduct financial transactions may also face penalties.

Kim Jong Un was there again in person

Washington has been responding to six missile tests conducted by the Pyongyang regime since September. In all six cases, North Korea violated UN resolutions. Brian Nelson, the Treasury secretary in charge of terrorism and financial intelligence, said the missile tests were “further evidence that North Korea is pursuing prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearization.” The United States is also campaigning in the UN Security Council to impose new sanctions on North Korea. This was announced by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, on Twitter.

Tuesday’s latest missile test was the first in nearly two years that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised. According to North Korea, the hypersonic glide vehicle had “high maneuverability”. State media reported that Kim urged scholars to speed up efforts to build the country’s military strength.