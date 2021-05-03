US-China relationship – Blinken excludes military confrontation – News

Jump to the content
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken criticized China in an interview with CBS News.
- Despite the increasing tensions between the two countries, he excludes a military confrontation.
In response to a question about whether the government in Washington is heading towards a military confrontation with the People’s Republic of China, Blinken said, “Reaching this point or even taking this direction is strongly against the interests of both China and the United States.”
But in an interview, the US Secretary of State expressed her criticism: “What we’ve seen in recent years is that China is more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad. This is a fact,” Blinken continues.
China is also an issue for G7 foreign ministers
US President Joe Biden’s policy toward China has yet to be fully formulated. In particular, it is unclear how he intends to deal with the trade restrictions of his predecessor, Donald Trump.
Blinken arrived in London on Sunday. He will attend a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers this week. Then a future agreement with China became a topic as well.
dpa / reuters / wuef ;; SRF4 News Radio, May 3, 2021, 4:00 a.m.
