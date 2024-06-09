US celebrity event of the year: Taylor Swift doesn’t have time to attend the Met Gala

Big events cast a shadow over the future, including Monday’s Met Gala in New York City. At this event, American stars traditionally present themselves in expensive outfits. You’re waiting in vain for Taylor Swift this year. She has better things to do.

Taylor Swift likely won’t be attending the 2024 Met Gala after all, but will instead focus on her upcoming tour through Europe. That reports The American “people.”. It was previously reported that the singer would be coming to the event in New York.

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday in May – this year on May 6th. This is just days before Swift makes her European debut in Paris on May 9. According to People, the pop star would rather work it out and focus on continuing her Eras tour. The 34-year-old has been a guest at the Met Gala six times, but her last appearance was in 2016, so that was a few years ago. On the other hand, her boyfriend Travis Kelce has never attended the fashion event before — and probably won’t be without Taylor Swift.

The multiple Grammy Award winner has a lot going for her. Her new album, Tortured Poets Oath, was released on April 19 and immediately set a new chart record. On April 29th Billboard announcedshe once again claimed every spot in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 — as well as spots 11 through 14. “You’ve outdone yourself,” the singer wrote. About this in her Instagram story “This is unbelievable,” he added. She previously achieved this achievement in 2022 after the release of her album “Midnights.”

Rihanna comes ‘very simple’

Even if Taylor Swift is missing, there will again be many celebrities to admire in unusual dresses at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. The theme this time is “The Garden of Time,” which is based on a short story written by writer James Graham Ballard in 1962. The story revolves around a Count and Countess who live “in a utopia of entertainment, art, and beauty.” According to Vogue, the stars will pay tribute to flowers, music and time with their outfits. Rihanna will be among them again.

The singer has often caused a stir with her unusual looks – such as her yellow fur look in 2015 and her pink floral dress in 2017. Even more surprising is her announcement that she will look less conspicuous this time around. “I’m actually keeping it simple this year,” she said. Interview with “Extra”. She has two dresses to choose from. “I guess it will depend on what my makeup and hair do.”

In addition to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Latin rapper Bad Bunny, actor Chris Hemsworth, musician Jennifer Lopez and actress Zendaya will serve as co-chairs of this year’s gala.