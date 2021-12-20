US Bishops Conference: Cases of abuse are declining significantly – Vatican News

According to the latest audit report from the American Conference of Bishops, 22 new allegations of abuse were received by Catholic clergy between July 2019 and the end of June of the following year. Conference president Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles said the scrutiny documents “new cases of sexual misconduct by priests toward minors that are rare in the Catholic Church in the United States today.”





Dioceses have reported any new allegations to law enforcement, according to National Board of Review Chair Susan Healy. The annual report of the Secretariat of the Conference of Bishops on the Protection of Children and Youth ranks a quarter of the cases as credible. In contrast to the current report, more than 4,200 new allegations of violations were received relating to the period prior to July 2019, according to the report. 173 of them were classified as unfounded. Only just under two-thirds of US dioceses have so far used a formal internal procedure to review abuses, according to Healy. The current report is the eighteenth since the introduction of the Youth Protection Charter in 2002. (kna – sst)