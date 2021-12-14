Economy

US bank JPMorgan creates hundreds of jobs in the UK

December 14, 2021
Faye Stephens

US bank JPMorgan Chase is leading its expansion of retail banking in Europe and is hiring hundreds of new employees. Nearly three months after New York City’s Capital House launched a digital platform for its Great Britain subsidiary, Chase, the number of employees is expected to rise to more than 1,000 in 2022, according to the head of JPMorgan’s international private client firm, Sanoke Viswanathan, of the agency. Reuters news agency.

Since entering the UK in September, the workforce has grown by 200 to around 800. “If all goes well, we want to be represented in all major European markets over time,” Viswanathan emphasized.

