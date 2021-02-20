US balance sheet: hardly any serious side effects after vaccinations | Free Press

Washington (AFP) – An assessment of reports of side effects after millions of coronavirus vaccinations were awarded in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has increased confidence in the safety of vaccines.

Most of the side effects described, such as slight pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache, are normal with vaccinations, said Rochelle Wallinski, director of the CDC, on Friday. She also said that it also disappears after a day or two.

The reported side effects were somewhat stronger after the second vaccination dose. Walinsky said that about half of the respondents were not satisfied afterward. “That shouldn’t prevent you from getting your second dose.” But you have to take something for a day after vaccination, Walinsky said. The side effects are consistent with the findings of studies prior to the emergency approval of vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna.

The CDC relies on data from two sources for evaluation. On the one hand, about 1.6 million people responded to the CDC survey after receiving the vaccination in the survey period from mid-December to mid-January. A total of 13.8 million doses were administered by mid-January. In a different way, the CDC has also received nearly 7,000 reports on side effects of vaccinations. It said 91 percent of these cases were reports of mild side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 4.5 cases of severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) for every million vaccines. It can be treated. She said that corresponds to the accumulation of other vaccinations. There were 113 deaths after vaccination, but vaccination is not considered a cause.

Of the 78 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, nearly half of them received care at a shelter. She said the observed deaths are in agreement with the statistical predictions of the age group. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that even with the death of 35 people who did not live in homes, current death certificates or autopsies do not give a picture that “indicates a causal relationship with vaccination.”

In the United States, 41 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine since mid-December, and 16 million have already received both doses, data from the CDC shows.