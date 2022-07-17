US approves sale of military aid to Taiwan

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of approximately $108 million in military technical assistance to Taiwan.

“The proposed transaction will enable vehicle maintenance, purchase of small arms and combat weapons systems, and logistical support. This will improve the ability to meet current and future threats,” the Pentagon’s Security Cooperation Agency said.





Taiwan welcomed the planned military handover. The State Department announced, Saturday, that the deal is supposed to be implemented within a month.





The US side with Taiwan





With the new agreement between Taiwan and the United States, both sides are likely to irritate Beijing once again. The Communist leadership of China considers Taiwan part of the People’s Republic of China and threatens to occupy it. Following Chinese diplomatic recognition, the United States legally committed to continuing to support Taiwan’s defense capabilities in 1979 with the Taiwan Relations Act. Recently, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to stand by Taiwan in the event of an attack.