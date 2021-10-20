Ursula von der Leyen threatens Poland with severe sanctions over EU law

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission, during her speech at the European Parliament. Photo: Ronald Wittek/Pool EPA/AP/dpa
“We cannot and will not allow our common values to be jeopardized,” she said on Tuesday in a debate with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The commission will work.
As specific options, von der Leyen named another breaching measure, the use of a new EU funds cut-off measure and a renewed application of the so-called Article 7 measure. The latter could lead to the withdrawal of Polish voting rights in EU decisions.
The background to the threats from der Leyens is a ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court, which states that parts of EU law are inconsistent with Poland’s constitution. The EU Commission considers this decision very problematic because it may give the Polish government an excuse to ignore the unpleasant rulings of the European Court of Justice.
The ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union, and von der Leyen was criticized in Parliament on Tuesday. “It is an immediate challenge to the integrity of the European legal system. Only the common legal system enables equal rights, legal security and mutual trust between member states and the resulting common policy.”
