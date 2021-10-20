World

Ursula von der Leyen threatens Poland with severe sanctions over EU law

October 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission, during her speech at the European Parliament. Photo: Ronald Wittek/Pool EPA/AP/dpa

“We cannot and will not allow our common values ​​to be jeopardized,” she said on Tuesday in a debate with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The commission will work.

As specific options, von der Leyen named another breaching measure, the use of a new EU funds cut-off measure and a renewed application of the so-called Article 7 measure. The latter could lead to the withdrawal of Polish voting rights in EU decisions.

