UPS Healthcare announces agreement with Fresenius Medical Care to expand service in the UK | Message

London AND BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — UPS Healthcare UK’s Polar Speed ​​today signed a five-year contract with Fresenius Medical Care, a leading independent provider of kidney care services, to provide storage solutions and transportation to advertise the delivery of treatments to patients and clients in the UK.

in the frame Under this agreement, Polar Speed ​​will take over the operation of the Fresenius Medical Care facility in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, Great Britain, to expand Polar Speed’s GDP-compliant warehouse network. Polar Speed ​​will also transport treatments on behalf of Fresenius Medical Care to hospitals, clinics and patients’ homes. Distribution takes place across Fresenius Medical Care’s transportation infrastructure as well as across the Polar Speed ​​and UPS Healthcare network, including temperature-controlled vehicles.

Wes WheelerPresident of UPS Healthcare, said: UPS Healthcare is pleased to partner with Fresenius Medical Care as a supply chain partner in the UK. UPS Healthcare has a comprehensive plan to ensure that our current and future investments in innovative solutions deliver the technology and services needed to meet the evolving needs of Fresenius Medical Care and its patients.”

I am delighted that Fresenius Medical Care has decided to work with the Polar Speed ​​team here in Great Britain and would like to extend a warm welcome to the Fresenius colleagues who are joining Polar Speed ​​as they transform these services,” he says. Doaa Fatallah, Senior Vice President, Polar Speed. There has been a great spirit of partnership in developing local solutions in the UK and we look forward to providing a first class service to Fresenius Medical Care patients, clinics and hospitals.”

One of Fresenius Medical Care’s ongoing strategic priorities is to continuously review and improve our operations” Tim Weldon, Managing Director and President of Fresenius Medical Care UK and Ireland. Our vision is to provide the best services and improve the patient and customer experience. So I am very pleased to announce this partnership with Polar Speed ​​and I have no doubt that together we will implement our vision of operational excellence.”

About UPS Healthcare and Polar Speed

UPS Healthcare has 11 million square feet of GMP and GDP compliant healthcare distribution space at 128 facilities in 32 countries. UPS Healthcare services include inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, warehousing and fulfillment of medical and laboratory equipment, and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, state-of-the-art UPS Premier vision, tracking technology and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today’s complex logistical needs of the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostics industries.

Polar Speed ​​is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS) and part of the health care division of UPS. Polar Speed ​​operates in an increasingly complex environment where healthcare providers and life sciences companies need to optimize and optimize their supply chain, maintain regulatory compliance at all times, and deliver clinical excellence when delivering services to patients in their homes. In the UK, Polar Speed ​​offers a one-stop solution to the clinical and pharmaceutical supply chain

ber Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for people with kidney disease, with approximately 3.7 million patients worldwide undergoing regular dialysis. Through a network of 4,110 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments to 344,476 patients worldwide. Fresenius Medical Care is also a leading provider of dialysis products such as hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis machines. In addition to its core business, the renal care chain, the company is focused on expanding into complementary and critical care medicine fields.

Fresenius Medical Care UK has been caring for NHS kidney patients in Great Britain for over 20 years. They are the leading independent providers of kidney care, working in partnership with the NHS, providing dialysis treatment to nearly 4,000 patients in over 50 clinics across the UK. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis products and nephritis medicines to more than 10,000 patients in the UK and supports the National Health Service (NHS) with ACUTE supplies and equipment.

Logo –https://www.thewestonforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/UPS-Healthcare-announces-agreement-with-Fresenius-Medical-Care-to-expand.jpg