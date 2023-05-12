Upright gait: when people learn to walk

podcast by



One characteristic that distinguishes humans is their upright gait. Unlike most other animals and like our evolutionary ancestors, we walk through life on two legs. indeed When exactly was this feature created?

Upright walking as an evolutionary advantage

In addition to a relatively large brain, walking upright is one of the great advantages of humans in evolution, he explains Andreas Jan from science spectrum in conversation with detector. fmModerator Mark Zimmer. Walking upright ensured that our ancestors had a better overview when hunting and were able to recognize dangers more quickly.

For a long time, researchers assumed that the ancestors of today’s humans descended from the trees at some point and then gradually learned to walk on two legs. Also one of the most common Photographing evolution It shows just that: on the left the chimpanzee is on all fours and then gradually evolves towards walking upright. But some fossils are now emerging: the idea of ​​a linear evolution towards upright walking is probably too simplistic.