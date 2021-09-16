Update to Android 12 for Oppo and OnePlus devices

The official launch date of Android 12 is approaching. ColorOS12 for devices from Oppo and OnePlus can already be seen in China.
The basics in brief
- The first preview of ColorOS 12 is available today at BBK Electronics in China.
- The operating system is based on Android 12, which will also launch this fall.
- Both Oppo and OnePlus devices will use Color OS 12 in the future.
not long ago google browser It even fully reveals the new Android 12, reports BBK Electronics with ColorOS 12. The Chinese look of the new Android version comes with a revised design and new features. Just in time to start google browserThe program will also be ColorOS 12 later in October in the first beta he goes.
ColorOS is distinguished from Android 12
The entire OS surface looks improved and uncluttered with improved spacing and new icons. Tools and information are also now displayed as sterile ‘cards’. Designed by “Material You” advertiser From Android 12, however, there’s not much to see here.
Some new features such as apps are also available in floating windows. There is also new integration with computers, which makes it easier to share content between devices. With Omoji, there is now another counterpart to Apple’s Memoji in the Android world.
In this country, the Oppo Find X3 and OnePlus 9 will likely be the first devices to switch to ColorOS 12. Also true Devices from the sister company OnePlus will soon be based on ColorOS. However, this does not mean the final end of OxygenOS, it is simply a little restructured.
Based on Android 12, ColorOS 12 is built, which serves as the primary framework for the device’s software. At least in Europe, OnePlus devices will continue to make visual changes and come with OxygenOS 12 – based on ColorOS 12.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”