Update for Samsung Galaxy smartphones: New patch closes more than 60 security vulnerabilities

Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners can look forward to the fact that the manufacturer is currently rolling out the January 2022 security update for the first devices. The patch fixes more than 60 security vulnerabilities, some of which are critical. Here we summarize what Samsung users need to consider.
As part of the monthly patch program, Google also released a January Android security update that patches several vulnerabilities discovered in the previous month. Samsung also grabs and adapts the monthly updates to its Galaxy smartphones. This month, a total of more than 60 security holes will be closed – two of which are rated critical, and 36 as high.
Updates usually appear first for top models, but many older devices still receive patches.
With the December update, several Android OS vulnerabilities will be eliminated – this month there are five critical vulnerabilities and a total of 24 rated as high. with this link Look for information from Samsung itself.
Samsung is now offering the update for the first time Smartphone models Ready for download. So far, it seems that the patch is only for the main series Galaxy S21 Ready. More Galaxy models are likely to follow soon; A list of all mobile phones likely to receive the correction can be found in the context of the additional text.
Samsung is running updates in multiple waves
In order for your device to be protected from vulnerabilities, you should install the provided updates as soon as possible. Installation is usually done remotely, that is, without the need to connect a smartphone to a computer. The corresponding note notifies users of the availability of security updates. Alternatively, it is possible to manually check the system settings to see if there are any updates.
Please also note that updates are often made in several waves and available at different speeds from country to country – so it is possible that the update will only be available to you at a later time. In addition, you should download the update via WLAN if possible in order to save data volume, since updates are usually several hundred megabytes.
In order not to expose yourself to unnecessary security risks, it makes sense to install available security updates as soon as they appear. These updates usually don’t include new functionality – however, there are exceptions. With a security update last year, Samsung donated some new camera functions, like one, to its best smartphones Integrated QR Code Scanner.
Samsung Galaxy phones: These smartphones will receive the update
On the support page Samsung notifies smartphones that receive regular security updates. the monthly You will see updates for the following models:
- Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 + 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 + 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10 +, Galaxy Note10 + 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Enterprise Modelle: Galaxy A50, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy Xcover FieldPro, Galaxy Xcover Pro, Galaxy Xcover5
According to Samsung, other devices receive security updates either every three months or every six months; In the past, Samsung has also stated that it will also release erratic updates in critical cases, at least for individual popular models. You can find out how long your Galaxy smartphone will continue to receive regular updates using this article:
