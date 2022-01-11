Update for Samsung Galaxy smartphones: New patch closes more than 60 security vulnerabilities

Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners can look forward to the fact that the manufacturer is currently rolling out the January 2022 security update for the first devices. The patch fixes more than 60 security vulnerabilities, some of which are critical. Here we summarize what Samsung users need to consider.

As part of the monthly patch program, Google also released a January Android security update that patches several vulnerabilities discovered in the previous month. Samsung also grabs and adapts the monthly updates to its Galaxy smartphones. This month, a total of more than 60 security holes will be closed – two of which are rated critical, and 36 as high. Updates usually appear first for top models, but many older devices still receive patches. With the December update, several Android OS vulnerabilities will be eliminated – this month there are five critical vulnerabilities and a total of 24 rated as high. with this link Look for information from Samsung itself. Samsung is now offering the update for the first time Smartphone models Ready for download. So far, it seems that the patch is only for the main series Galaxy S21 Ready. More Galaxy models are likely to follow soon; A list of all mobile phones likely to receive the correction can be found in the context of the additional text.

Samsung is running updates in multiple waves

In order for your device to be protected from vulnerabilities, you should install the provided updates as soon as possible. Installation is usually done remotely, that is, without the need to connect a smartphone to a computer. The corresponding note notifies users of the availability of security updates. Alternatively, it is possible to manually check the system settings to see if there are any updates. Please also note that updates are often made in several waves and available at different speeds from country to country – so it is possible that the update will only be available to you at a later time. In addition, you should download the update via WLAN if possible in order to save data volume, since updates are usually several hundred megabytes. In order not to expose yourself to unnecessary security risks, it makes sense to install available security updates as soon as they appear. These updates usually don’t include new functionality – however, there are exceptions. With a security update last year, Samsung donated some new camera functions, like one, to its best smartphones Integrated QR Code Scanner. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: This is how powerful the new mid-range smartphone is