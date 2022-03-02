Update 1.5.0.1 brings better stability and performance

A few days after the last major update, Ubisoft’s Viking Adventure’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now updated. The 1.5.0.1 update for Sony PlayStation 5 was released yesterday, for PC, and for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the update should be available since March 2 at 1pm German time. Amazon Luna and Google Stadia will follow on March 8 and 9, respectively.

Heavy weight despite the skinny change

The change in the patch is quite obvious. The developers mention that the 1.5.0.1 game update will improve stability and game performance. However, the update takes up too much space on your hard disks. The size of the update on the different platforms is as follows:

PC: about 7.54 GB

Xbox Series X | S: about 2.90 GB

Xbox One: Approx. 2.30 GB

PS5: about 0.50 GB

PS4: about 2.62 GB

On February 22 it was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla only patch 1.5.0 to receive. Among other things, the update brought support for the game’s third major DLC, Ragnarok dawn. This should already appear on March 10th. Additionally, the patch brought some improvements and bug fixes. In the quarterly call with investors at the end of February, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced that the company is working with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. (Buy now €29.99 ) Previously Over $1 billion in sales can do. Additionally, Ubisoft will continue to screen takeover offers, even if you really want to remain independent.

source: UbisoftAnd the DSOG Games