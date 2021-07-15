Upcoming floods: the moon will raise the number sharply, according to researchers

The moon and tides are closely related. Since the 1930s, this could lead to more flooding, according to the researchers.

A lot is expected in the next few decades, especially on the coasts of the United States. In 2019 alone, the USA saw more than 600 people there Flood. NASA does this for this Mouth Official and perform black eye predictions for the years between 2030 and 50.





flood in germany RTL meteorologist Christian Häckl explains that “in southern North Rhine-Westphalia, in the west of the Rhineland-Palatinate it reaches 200 liters per square metre, in Saarland and the upper Rhine from 100 to 150 liters and in the neighboring regions about 50” “with this quantities, large-scale flooding is very likely, small and medium-sized rivers overflow their banks, and even the Rhine and Moselle will make even greater leaps.

Moon: inundation leads to more floods

The so-called vibration is currently the focus of some flood investigations. This is the real or apparent descent of the moon. Not only can this effect be observed on the Earth’s moon, it has a significant impact on our tides.

In 2018, the frequency of flooding increased in 75 percent of places on the East Coast and Gulf of the USA compared to previous years. By 2030, NASA researchers expect flooding to occur at a rate of seven to 15 days per year. For comparison, it will be around two to six days in 2021.

Flooding has become a ‘public health problem’

“In the mid-2030s in particular, the frequency [Hochwassern] rapid increase in many coastal areas of the United States”, write the scientists in the context of a a study, which they published in the journal Nature Climate Change. By 2050, shaking should result in flooding at a rate of 25 to 75 days per year.

“It is the cumulative effect over time that will have an effect,” explained Also the study’s lead author, Phil Thompson, assistant professor at the University of Hawaii. “If there is flooding 10 or 15 times a month, a company cannot continue to operate if its parking lot is flooded. People lose their jobs because they cannot get to work. A well leak becomes a public health problem.”

Source: NOAA, NASA, Nature Climate Change, RTL

Do you want to read more from us? Follow us on Google News.