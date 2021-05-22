Unveiling the royal court of the Crusader Kings 3

“Crusader Kings 3” players can look forward to the first major expansion, “Royal Court”. There is also an info and a trailer.

Paradox Interactive has now announced the first major expansion of the medieval simulator “Crusader Kings 3”. It is about the “royal court”, which has not yet been scheduled and can be seen in the trailer. The expansion is accompanied by a major free update that includes a new cultural interface, among other things. She says, “The king’s life does not consist solely of holidays and battles. The larger the court, the more investigations are brought before the ruler. The disciples and subjects are asked in public, petitions somehow find their way to the throne room let alone the whole interior. Lots of material. How players will rule. Their playground? ”

He adds, “In Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court, players face all of these new challenges as their entourage compete for the king. Royal Court is the first major expansion of Crusader Kings 3, the highly acclaimed strategy role-playing game of Paradox, a development studio about the medieval world.” Powerful rulers can create a royal court that inspires the troubadours, decorates it with traces of family history, and rewards people who are committed to solutions to their many problems. “

