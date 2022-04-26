Unusually early heat wave in India

The temperature should hit 50 degrees this week in India and Pakistan – much earlier in the year than usual. for the month of April These temperatures are “unusual, even extreme,” the German weather service wrote.. Usually the time before the onset of the monsoon in June is the hottest time in India. The heat wave is the culmination so far of a warm phase that has continued since the beginning of March in the entire region of South and East Asia. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), March was the second warmest month since weather records began. Spring heat waves are becoming more common in India due to climate change.

According to a study by the International Institute for Human Development (IMD) cited by the German weather service, the number of days with maximum temperatures of at least 40 degrees rose from 413 in the period 1981-1990 to 600 from 2011 to 2020. The reason for this is the world High temperatures. This year, heat waves also started exceptionally early. In addition, unusual dust storms hit the metropolis of Mumbai in January and February, and two low pressure systems formed over the ocean in March, potential seeds for tropical cyclones, a rarity early this year.

Several factors are likely to be involved in the current heat wave. Thus, very little rain fell in northern India to cool the country; Changes in land use also play a role, for example increased development. The La Niña weather pattern, which is reflected in cooler sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific but is also thought to have global effects, is also thought to be. In India, the weather pattern mainly takes the form of dry and cold winters, long monsoons and Much higher temperatures in April. La Niña conditions have persisted since 2020 and strengthened a bit again in March, instead of declining as is typical for this time of year. Professionals expect Climate change will amplify the long-term effects of El Niño and La Niña in India.