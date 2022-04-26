science

Unusually early heat wave in India

April 26, 2022
Faye Stephens

The temperature should hit 50 degrees this week in India and Pakistan – much earlier in the year than usual. for the month of April These temperatures are “unusual, even extreme,” the German weather service wrote.. Usually the time before the onset of the monsoon in June is the hottest time in India. The heat wave is the culmination so far of a warm phase that has continued since the beginning of March in the entire region of South and East Asia. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), March was the second warmest month since weather records began. Spring heat waves are becoming more common in India due to climate change.

