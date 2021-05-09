Unusual discovery – amazing discoveries of Neanderthals in Italy

In the Guattari Cave in Monte Circeo, the remains of cavemen that can be up to 100,000 years old have been found. Not only is the culture minister excited.

An exciting discovery between Rome and Naples not only satisfies the connoisseurs. Video: the Ministry of Culture and the French Press Agency

It is the remains of an ancient skull and fragments of bones from cavemen that inspired researchers in Italy: in the Guattari Cave on Mount Cercio between Rome and Naples, scientists found the remains of nine other Neanderthals during new investigations. It was reported by the Italian Ministry of Culture on Saturday.

The coastal region has been known as an important site for relics of the closest relatives of people living today since the late 1930s. She added that the number of Neanderthals from Guatari Cave has risen to 11 since 2019.

“It is an extraordinary discovery that the whole world talks about,” said Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. Eight prehistoric humans could have been between 50,000 and 68,000 years old, and one person may have roamed the coastal region of what is now Pazio 100,000 years ago as a hunter and gatherer.

Archaeologists, anthropologists and other researchers from the provinces of Frosinone and Latina and from the University of Rome Tor Vergata participated in the new studies. They penetrated previously unknown areas of the cave and examined the surrounding outer areas. For example, they used genetic analysis to analyze primitive animal remains and pollen grains. Through their studies, experts are trying to understand how Neanderthals lived and why they became extinct around 40,000 years ago.

“The discovery of charcoal and burnt animal bones actually confirms the hypothesis of a real stove,” the letter said. By finding animal bones, such as elephants, cave bears, wild horses and ferns, experts can gradually reconstruct the environment and climate at that time.

Skull and bone fragments have been found in the Guattari Cave. Photo: Italian Ministry of Culture via AP / Keystone (May 8, 2021)

Neanderthals are the closest relatives of people who live today. They inhabited Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Western Siberia. The name comes from the remains that were discovered in Neanderthal near Mittmann in North Rhine-Westphalia.

SDA / fal

