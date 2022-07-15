Unterföhring power outage currently on 14/07/2022: current disturbances in the power grid!

In Unterföhring, electricity went out in the 85774 postal code area on Thursday in the evening hours. You can read all the information about the power outage in Unterföhring today and how to prepare optimally here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Unterföhring currently

In an average home in Bavaria, power supply problems only occur for about 9 minutes per year. The German electricity grid works very well, and this also applies to the Unterföhring. The Störsauskunft.de portal for Unterföhring currently provides information about the troubleshooting process that is handled by the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disruptions are currently available on July 14, 2022 in Unterföhring

The residents of the area were affected by the power outage since 6:39 pm today Medienallee: Sky Deutschland Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG at Unterföhring (Postal Code 85774, District Munich). So far, the failures have been local. Bayernwerk Netz GmbH, the operator of the power grid, has not disclosed any further details. In this context, there may remain restrictions on those affected until about 8:10 pm.

(Status: 07/14/2022, 8:04 p.m.)

Report a power outage in Unterföhring: where you can report a fault if you are affected

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

What you need to pay attention to as a victim

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de