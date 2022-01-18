Unscheduled updates for Windows 10, Windows 11 and server variants › Dr. windows

Last week was Microsoft patch day – unfortunately with unwanted side effects. Windows 10 and Windows 11 updates caused issues with VPN connections, and server versions had restart loops and other issues. This is now fixed with unscheduled updates.

For Windows 10 was the update KB5010793 (OS builds 1904x.1469), fixes the following issue that appeared after installing security updates last week:

IPSEC (IP Security) connections that contain a vendor ID may fail. VPN connections using L2TP (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol) or Internet Key Exchange (IPSEC IKE) may also be affected by IP security.

The update addresses the same error KB5010795 (OS Build 22000.438) For Windows 11, there were also problems with VPN connections after patch day. In addition, Windows 11 was also affected by the error shown by disks formatted with the ReFS file system in “RAW” format after the latest updates. This was initially documented for Windows Server 2022 only.

With server versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11, unexpected restarts can also occur after the January patches, and this should not happen anymore.