Unknown event (originally earthquake) reported: Hancock County, 22 miles south of Bowling Green, Wood County, Ohio, United States, Monday, August 30, 2021 at 9:07 p.m. local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Updated: Aug 31 2021 03:36 GMT – Reloading

31. August 01:09 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.

If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence, we would love to hear from you! You can use your device's location or the map marker to indicate where you were during the earthquake. Thank you!

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time. Date / world time | succumb to | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

March 09, 1937 05:44 | 5.4 | 3 km / 1.9 miles | 85 years ago | 84km / 52mi | Shelby County, 3.8 km SE of Knoxville, Auglaize County, Ohio, USA

Jan 31 1986 16:46 | 5.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 36 years ago | 218km / 135mi | 14.4 km E of Mentor, Lake County, Ohio, USA

March 02 1937 14:47 | 5.0 | 2km / 1.2mi | 85 years ago | 82km / 51mi | 3.5 miles E of Knoxville, Auglaize County, Ohio, USA

September 20, 1931 23:05 | 4.7 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 90 years ago | 87 km / 54 miles | 12 miles northwest of Sydney, Shelby County, Ohio, USA

August 10, 1947 02:46 | 4.6 | 2km / 1.2mi | 74 years ago | 149 km / 93 miles | Branch County, 16 miles southeast of Athens, Calhoun County, Michigan, USA

July 12 1986 08:19 | 4.5 | 10km / 6.2mi | 35 years ago | 84km / 52mi | Uglis County, 20 miles southwest of Lima, Allen County, Ohio, USA

September 30, 1930 20:40 | 4.2 | unknown | 91 years ago | 101 km / 62 miles | 12.4 km west of Sydney, Shelby County, Ohio, USA

August 21, 2020 22:55 | 3.2 | 9.2 km / 5.7 mi | 1 year and 1 week ago | 99km / 62mi | 2.2 km S of Detroit Beach, Monroe County, Michigan, USA

August 21, 2021 23:46 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 9 days ago | 69 km / 43 miles | Logan County, 35 miles southeast of Lima, Allen County, Ohio, USA

July 11, 2021 08:37 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 7 weeks ago | 49km / 30mi | 101 miles west of Akron, Summit County, Ohio, USA

Jul 09 2021 16:28 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 7 weeks ago | 56km / 35mi | 12.5 miles S of Toledo, Lucas County, Ohio, USA

Jan 22 2021 05:22 | 2.4 | 6.7km / 4.2mi | 32 weeks ago | 58km / 36mi | 5 km northwest of Fort Shawnee, Ohio, USA

