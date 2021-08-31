Unknown event (originally earthquake) reported: Hancock County, 22 miles south of Bowling Green, Wood County, Ohio, United States, Monday, August 30, 2021 at 9:07 p.m. local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
31. August 01:09 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: August 31, 2021 01:07:27 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Monday, August 30, 2021 9:07 pm (GMT -4)
Size: 3?
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 41.05569°N / 83.64616°W (Hancock, Ohio, US)
Seismic opposite pole: 41.056°S / 96.354°E
Nearby places and cities:
12 km northwest Jordan (pop: 584) -> earthquake is near!
22 km northwest Fostoria (pop: 13200) -> earthquake is near!
35 km south bowling green (pop: 31200) -> earthquake is near!
40 km west oakley (bang: 17700) -> earthquake is near!
52 km northeast of lima (pop number: 37900) -> earthquakes nearby!
56 km south North Orleans (pop: 21400) -> Near earthquake!
68 km northwest Marion (bang: 36400) -> earthquake is near!
68 km south Toledo (pop: 279800) -> earthquake is near!
133 km northwest Columbus (pop: 850100) -> Near earthquake!
612 km west northwest Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!
thick clouds 23.1 °C (74 F), humidity: 73%, wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) from the northwest
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Near Madison, Hancock, Ohio (0 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) : I was on the top floor of a 3 storey building, and I could feel the earthquake for 2-3 seconds.
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
Date / world time
Depth
Modification
distance: after
March 09, 1937 05:44
| 5.4 |
3 km / 1.9 miles
85 years ago
84km / 52mi
| Shelby County, 3.8 km SE of Knoxville, Auglaize County, Ohio, USA
Jan 31 1986 16:46
| 5.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
36 years ago
218km / 135mi
| 14.4 km E of Mentor, Lake County, Ohio, USA
March 02 1937 14:47
| 5.0 |
2km / 1.2mi
85 years ago
82km / 51mi
| 3.5 miles E of Knoxville, Auglaize County, Ohio, USA
September 20, 1931 23:05
| 4.7 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
90 years ago
87 km / 54 miles
| 12 miles northwest of Sydney, Shelby County, Ohio, USA
August 10, 1947 02:46
| 4.6 |
2km / 1.2mi
74 years ago
149 km / 93 miles
| Branch County, 16 miles southeast of Athens, Calhoun County, Michigan, USA
July 12 1986 08:19
| 4.5 |
10km / 6.2mi
35 years ago
84km / 52mi
| Uglis County, 20 miles southwest of Lima, Allen County, Ohio, USA
September 30, 1930 20:40
| 4.2 |
unknown
91 years ago
101 km / 62 miles
| 12.4 km west of Sydney, Shelby County, Ohio, USA
August 21, 2020 22:55
| 3.2 |
9.2 km / 5.7 mi
1 year and 1 week ago
99km / 62mi
| 2.2 km S of Detroit Beach, Monroe County, Michigan, USA
August 21, 2021 23:46
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
9 days ago
69 km / 43 miles
| Logan County, 35 miles southeast of Lima, Allen County, Ohio, USA
July 11, 2021 08:37
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
7 weeks ago
49km / 30mi
| 101 miles west of Akron, Summit County, Ohio, USA
Jul 09 2021 16:28
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
7 weeks ago
56km / 35mi
| 12.5 miles S of Toledo, Lucas County, Ohio, USA
Jan 22 2021 05:22
| 2.4 |
6.7km / 4.2mi
32 weeks ago
58km / 36mi
| 5 km northwest of Fort Shawnee, Ohio, USA
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.