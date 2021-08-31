Top News

Unknown event (originally earthquake) reported: Hancock County, 22 miles south of Bowling Green, Wood County, Ohio, United States, Monday, August 30, 2021 at 9:07 p.m. local time

August 31, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

Updated: Aug 31 2021 03:36 GMT –

41.05569°N / 83.64616°W (Hancock, Ohio, US)
Seismic opposite pole: 41.056°S / 96.354°E
Nearby places and cities:
12 km northwest Jordan (pop: 584) -> earthquake is near!
22 km northwest Fostoria (pop: 13200) -> earthquake is near!
35 km south bowling green (pop: 31200) -> earthquake is near!
40 km west oakley (bang: 17700) -> earthquake is near!
52 km northeast of lima (pop number: 37900) -> earthquakes nearby!
56 km south North Orleans (pop: 21400) -> Near earthquake!
68 km northwest Marion (bang: 36400) -> earthquake is near!
68 km south Toledo (pop: 279800) -> earthquake is near!
133 km northwest Columbus (pop: 850100) -> Near earthquake!
612 km west northwest Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
thick clouds 23.1 °C (74 F), humidity: 73%, wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) from the northwest

Primary data source: volcano discovery

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map

