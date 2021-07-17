United States – Jean-Yves Le Drian talks in Washington (7/21/14)

As part of my trip to Washington on July 13-14, I met with my counterpart, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. I also exchanged ideas with several representatives of the US Senate.

Based on the conversations between the French President and President Biden on the sidelines of the recent G7 and NATO summits and during the Foreign Minister’s visit to Paris on June 25, all my discussions bear the constructive and trusting character of the relationship between France and NATO countries. The United States confirmed. In this regard, I welcome the positive positions taken by the United States Government regarding a balanced transatlantic relationship, close coordination with the European Union, and the need for continued capacity building and intensified action on the part of Europeans as a contribution to strengthening. Atlantic Alliance.

I could see the deepening of our bilateral relationship at all levels – economic, cultural and human. In this regard, she stressed the importance of working deeply to define the conditions for a rapid reopening of the borders between Europe and the United States, especially in light of the many difficulties that persisted as a result of the Trump administration’s March 2020 introduction of travel. Ban exists. In the economic sector, we have agreed to form a bilateral working group on energy, focusing on the civilian use of nuclear energy, which will be jointly managed by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy of our two countries.

In the wake of the European decision in June to suspend the implementation of the second part of the countervailing measures on steel and aluminum tariffs, I discussed with the Foreign Minister the need to continue de-escalation of transatlantic trade. Regarding the recent G7 summit and the G20 ministerial meeting, we also talked about intensifying our joint efforts in the fight against climate change and close international coordination to continue to tackle the Covid 19 pandemic, particularly in relation to an ambitious reform of the global health organization. Regarding the topics of climate and biodiversity, I mentioned the preparation of the most important dates for the second half of 2021. These include the World Conservation Conference in France next September, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow. We have agreed to coordinate closely with each other in order to advance the international community’s goals for these next three meetings.

In line with the decisions taken at the NATO Summit on June 14, I recalled the need to take a firm stance towards Russia and maintain a dialogue that would enable a stable and predictable relationship with that country. In this context, we agreed to continue to closely coordinate with each other on issues of arms control and strategic stability, particularly within the framework of NATO, in order to prepare for the next steps in the dialogue with Russia. I also indicated that France is committed to a solution to the Ukrainian crisis in the form of Normandy and that it calls for a comprehensive dialogue in Belarus in light of the actions that we have now stood firmly against by Europe. I mentioned our joint efforts as co-chair of the Minsk Group for a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

We’ve talked at length about our vote on the problem in the Indo-Pacific, which must remain free and open. This goes hand in hand – and France is actively working on this together with its neighbors and partners in the region – with a balanced approach to China. Of course, we also talked about the structural question of determining this balance. We agree on the need for coordination in order to take a clear and pragmatic approach in the relevant forums, primarily the EU-US framework, in line with what China sees in Europe and the US: a partner, competitor and systemic competitor. We have decided to intensify our exchange on this subject.

I was also able to talk with my American counterparts about the very close coordination between our two countries in international crises.

With regard to the Sahel, against the background of the profound changes in the international alliance for the Sahel that we are going to start with all our coalition partners, I have confirmed France’s commitment to continuing the reliable political and military cooperation that has already been in place.

We talked about the situation in Ethiopia, where the situation in the Tigray region is particularly worrying. It is essential that the ceasefire be strengthened and that humanitarian aid reaches the population as quickly as possible due to the emergency. In addition, as a result of the national elections won by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, we hope that a new phase of the internal dialogue will begin with respect for the unity and integrity of the country.

You have expressed our deep concern about the situation in Haiti and highlighted the strong international mobilization, including the Security Council, to prevent the crisis in that country from escalating.

With regard to Lebanon, I have agreed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs to continue close coordination on the measures that must be taken to form a government capable of introducing reforms that we believe are necessary to overcome the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in the country. Located. In this regard, in addition to the decisions taken by the Foreign Affairs Council on July 12, we will coordinate the pressure of France and the United States against those responsible for this embargo. Following the joint trip of the Ambassadors of France and the United States to Riyadh on 8 July, we will work together to mobilize our regional partners to support these efforts.

With regard to Iran, I have found that we are in our positions with the goal of a speedy and satisfactory conclusion of negotiations on a return to the full implementation of the Vienna Agreement, which will ensure the positive non-proliferation effects expected from the agreement. They can totally agree, and are increasingly concerned about recent Iranian initiatives on the ground.