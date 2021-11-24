United Kingdom – Trust in Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be collapsing

London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is losing political support. According to reports, the relevant committee has reportedly received at least one initial letter of no-confidence from a lawmaker in his party. The British newspaper, “The Telegraph”, reported, on Wednesday, quoting party circles. “It won’t come to the 50 letters you’ll need (for a vote of no confidence), but it is worrying,” the unidentified source told the government-run newspaper.

Another Conservative politician said the “usual suspects” had lost confidence in Johnson and expressed this in letters to the effect. The Sun newspaper also reported that it had received several letters.

Britain’s conservative prime minister has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks. Accusations of corruption and friendship have tarnished the reputation of the Conservative Party. Critics accuse Boris Johnson of not acting decisively enough against “corruption” – that is, feeling. Recently, a completely failed speech to a leading industrial association, in which the prime minister sometimes lost a whole thread, broke the barrel. However, a Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday that Johnson was fine and that the situation was under control.

In London’s government district of Westminster, there is speculation as to whether a mobilization against Johnson is currently taking place at No. 11 Downing Street – the center of influence for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. In the past few months, disagreements erupted between the Prime Minister and the Treasury Secretary on various issues. In addition, the 41-year-old considers his party’s hope and a potential successor to Johnson at the helm. (APA / Reuters / dpa)