United Kingdom – Eight Conservatives decide who will succeed Johnson – News

The race to succeed Boris Johnson rages.

In an internal party vote on Tuesday, the Conservative Party approved eight names.

Rishi Sunak’s favorite towers above while contender Sajid Javid did not make it to the next round.

Who will be allowed to reside in 10 Downing Street in the future and direct the fortunes of Great Britain? As of Tuesday evening (local time), Conservative Party members have nominated eight names that will make up the election.

The former finance minister is a top candidate Rishi Sunak. Also the foreign minister Les Truss Minister of State for Commerce Penny Mordaunt Good opportunities can be counted. All three secured the required 20 votes in an in-party vote by the Conservative Party group in Parliament in Westminster on Tuesday.

He is the top candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson: Rishi Swank

Somewhat surprisingly, Boris Johnson’s former health secretary, and initially well-respected Sajid Javid, will not be part of the party. Javed did not get the required number of votes.

Decision must be made by early September

The other candidates are: Conservative Chief Legal Officer Suila BravermanChairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom TugendhatMinister of Finance Nadim ZahawiFormer Minister of Health Jeremy Hunt as well as deputies Kimi Badenoch.

Nadim Zahawi

Nadim Al-Zahawi, 55, Minister of Finance. "He's made a name for himself as the Minister for Vaccination during the pandemic," says Michael Gerber, SRF reporter. "He is a businessman and a politician who is visible on the outside, who puts security above everything." According to Al-Zahawi, he wants to lead the country to calm conditions and a stable economy.

Jeremy Hunt

According to the Telegraph, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, 55, also wants a corporate tax cut. Hunt ran for prime minister in 2019 and lost to Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak (42) has resigned as Finance Minister. Until last year, he was considered the most likely candidate to succeed the current prime minister. He won praise for the coronavirus rescue package. Prevent mass unemployment. Subsequent criticism followed: Sunak did not support the British families enough.

Kimi Badenoch

Minister of State for Equal Opportunities Kimi Badenouche (42) has resigned from her post. After Johnson's resignation is announced, she just wants to run for his successor. She announced this in a guest article in the newspaper "The Times".

Suila Braverman

Soila Braverman (42) is the attorney general. She posted on Twitter a video about her candidacy: "I owe this country a debt of gratitude and it would be an honor to be Prime Minister."

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat, 49, is the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British House of Commons. He is a former soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is considered a regular critic of Johnson.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt, 49, has made a name for herself as a staunch supporter of Brexit and is very popular in the party base.

Les Truss

The foreign secretary is the darling of the Conservative Party base and regularly leads opinion polls of party members through the Conservative Home website. Truss, 46, initially opposed Britain's exit from the European Union but said after the 2016 referendum she had changed her mind.

According to reports, a round of introductions was still on the agenda of the parliamentary group that evening.

On Wednesday, candidates then need at least 30 supporters from the parliamentary group to advance to the next round. Another vote is scheduled for Thursday. In the event that more than two candidates remain, further rounds are planned for the next week. Party members will choose between the last two candidates in the runoff by the end of the summer.