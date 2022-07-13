United Kingdom – Eight Conservatives decide who will succeed Johnson – News

World

United Kingdom – Eight Conservatives decide who will succeed Johnson

July 13, 2022
  • The race to succeed Boris Johnson rages.
  • In an internal party vote on Tuesday, the Conservative Party approved eight names.
  • Rishi Sunak’s favorite towers above while contender Sajid Javid did not make it to the next round.

Who will be allowed to reside in 10 Downing Street in the future and direct the fortunes of Great Britain? As of Tuesday evening (local time), Conservative Party members have nominated eight names that will make up the election.

The former finance minister is a top candidate Rishi Sunak. Also the foreign minister Les Truss Minister of State for Commerce Penny Mordaunt Good opportunities can be counted. All three secured the required 20 votes in an in-party vote by the Conservative Party group in Parliament in Westminster on Tuesday.

He is the top candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson: Rishi Swank

Reuters

Somewhat surprisingly, Boris Johnson’s former health secretary, and initially well-respected Sajid Javid, will not be part of the party. Javed did not get the required number of votes.

Decision must be made by early September

The other candidates are: Conservative Chief Legal Officer Suila BravermanChairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom TugendhatMinister of Finance Nadim ZahawiFormer Minister of Health Jeremy Hunt as well as deputies Kimi Badenoch.

According to reports, a round of introductions was still on the agenda of the parliamentary group that evening.

On Wednesday, candidates then need at least 30 supporters from the parliamentary group to advance to the next round. Another vote is scheduled for Thursday. In the event that more than two candidates remain, further rounds are planned for the next week. Party members will choose between the last two candidates in the runoff by the end of the summer.

