Unhealthy eating puts pressure on oneself – especially in women – the practice of healing

According to a recent study, an unhealthy diet has a particularly harmful effect on the psyche of a woman. (Photo: Tijana/stock.adobe.com)

Women’s mental health is closely related to nutritional factors

Eating habits and exercise behavior greatly affect mental health, but this appears to be very different in men and women. A recent study found that women’s mental health is more closely related to nutritional factors than men’s.

A research team from Binghamton University (USA) examined the relationships between diet, exercise and mental disorders in men and women and found surprising differences between the sexes. An unhealthy diet, for example, seems to affect the psychology of women more than men. The results of the corresponding study were published in the specialized journal “Journal of Personal Medicine“.

Diet, exercise and psychology

In previous studies, Binghamton University’s Lina Begdache has already found evidence that good nutrition can improve mental health. Together with Kara M. Patrici, she investigated the relationships between diet, exercise, and psychological well-being in men and women aged 30 or older.

Researchers analyzed consumption of specific food groups associated with mental disorders in men and women, as well as different dietary patterns related to frequency of physical activity and mental well-being.

Healthy nutrition strengthens the soul

“We found a general relationship between healthy eating, following healthy eating practices, exercise, and mental well-being,” says Lina Begdache. This supports the concept of modifying diet and lifestyle factors to improve mental health.

The mental health consequences of an unhealthy diet

Interestingly, the researchers also found that “with unhealthy eating patterns, the level of psychological distress was higher in women than in men, confirming that women are more susceptible to unhealthy diets than men.” Women are more closely related to nutritional factors than men are. men.

“Junk food, skipping breakfast, caffeine, and high glycemic (HG) foods are all linked to psychological stress in women,” Bigdash says. Meanwhile, dark green leafy fruits and vegetables, for example, are associated with mental health.

movement with balancing effect

Another important finding of the study was that “exercise significantly reduces the negative association of high-glycemic foods and fast food with stress,” the study author continues. Research has provided important insights for adapting nutrition plans to enhance physical activity and improve mental well-being. (fp)