UNESCO World Heritage – Galapagos volcano erupted – Concern for endangered animals

– Galapagos volcano erupts – concern for endangered animals Wolf, the highest volcano on the islands, erupted for the first time in six years. It is still not clear if there is any danger to the animal world.

In one of the Galapagos Islands, a volcano has erupted for the second time in seven years, harboring an endangered species of lizard. The Galapagos National Park Department announced this on Twitter on Friday.

The pink iguana lives on the slopes of the Wolf Volcano on Isabella Island. According to a count from last August, there are only 211 copies left.

According to the Geophysical Institute in the Ecuadorean capital Quito, the volcano released gas and an ash cloud up to 3.8 kilometers in height. Its southern and southeastern slopes were covered with lava flows.

Stay open to see if iguanas and other animals living on the island are in immediate danger of an outbreak. The well-studied and yellow species of pink iguanas and the famous Galapagos giant tortoise also live in the area.

The Galapagos Islands, which belong to Ecuador, have a variety of plants and animals unique in the world and have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978. The isolated archipelago in the Pacific Ocean is home to the largest number of endemic species in the world – that is, those that are found there Just. Charles Darwin also based his theory of evolution on his observations about islands in 1835.

Wolf Volcano last erupted in 2015 after a 33-year inactivity period without affecting local wildlife. The pink iguana lives exclusively in an area of ​​25 square kilometers on the volcano. First discovered in 1986 and described as a distinct species in 2009, it differs from the Galápagos land iguana.

