Underwater CrossChannel Cable Started from Crosslake Fiber

The first submarine cable system was laid between the UK and France over 20 years ago

Directly connects data center hubs in Slough, UK and Paris, France

Provides low latency connections over all new, various, subterranean fiber optic cables

Croslic fibersInternational Network Services Provider (NSP) and developer of unique underground and marine fiber optic networks, today announced that its CrossChannel (RFS) submarine cable is now in operation.

CrossChannel is a high-performance, next-generation 96-pair system supporting a capacity of more than 2,400 TB/s. The 550-kilometre system contains a 149-kilometre subsea sector, and is designed to be physically different from the current fiber-optic infrastructure. CrossChannel Equinix LD4 in Slough connects directly to Interxion PAR3 and Equinix PA7 in Paris with expansions to various locations in both cities.

CrossChannel is now the lowest latency fiber optic link between these two major finance and data centers, providing a connection of less than 5.5 milliseconds round-trip (RTD). The shorter system length also reduces the risk of failure and provides users with lower operating costs as fewer speaker locations are required.

To support growing data traffic powered by cloud, video, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Crosslake offers dark fiber service and also uses Ciena’s 6500 Packet-optic platform, which is powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and provides a differentiated customer experience with more bandwidth and reliability. In addition, Crosslake uses Ciena’s Management, Control and Planning (MCP) with Liquid Spectrum’s Channel Margin Gauge app to allocate and scale capacity in real time—from 600Gbps to 800Gbps—and quickly adapt to changing customer needs and the value of the installation system.

“The CrossChannel platform will provide the essential Internet infrastructure across the English Channel for decades to come,” said Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fiber.

The CrossChannel System is the second subsea cabling system developed and operated by Crosslake Fiber. The Lake Ontario system in Crosslakes went live in late 2019 providing connectivity between Toronto and New York with the same low latency times and physically different design principles.

Crosslake Fiber is an international network services provider (NSP) and developer of fiber optic projects across North America and Europe. Crosslake’s innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks offers a range of capacity services on new backbone methods for web-centric financial services, telecom providers and clients.

