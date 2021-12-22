Under-20 national team against the Czech Republic on Friday – Articles

After all players and staff members of the Swiss national under-20 team tested negative for Covid-19 after two days of quarantine, coach Marco Bayer’s squad were able to start training last Saturday – a day later than planned due to a delayed arrival of baggage in Canada. . Since then, the selection team has been preparing for the World Cup at the site.

Originally, Switzerland should have played three test matches against Canada, Germany and the Czech Republic in Canada. However, due to the epidemiological situation, the organizers decided to hold the preparatory games only on December 23 – the preparatory games for all countries originally began on December 19. Switzerland will play a friendly match against the Czech Republic before the start of the World Cup. This will take place on Thursday, December 23rd at 5:00 PM local time in Red Deer. After that, the final squad for the World Cup will be announced on December 24th (3 goalkeepers and 22 field players).

The Swiss team will start the World Cup on Monday (December 27th) with a match against Russia. The other competitors are the USA (December 28), Slovakia (December 30) and Sweden (December 31). The goal of the World Cup is to qualify for the quarter-finals.