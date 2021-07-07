Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake: Wetzel County, 16 miles northwest of Clarksburg, Harrison County, West Virginia, US, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:53 a.m. GMT

July 7, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Clarksburg, West Virginia, USA at approximately 11:53 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

7. July 12:03 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery 11 minutes later.

