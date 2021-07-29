Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake: Walton County, 29 miles west of Panama City, Bay County, Florida, US, on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. GMT

July 29, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of shaking caused by a seismic-like event, possibly an earthquake, in or near Panama City Beach, Florida, USA at approximately 14:15 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status as a probable earthquake remains uncertain. This may or may not turn into an actual naturally occurring earthquake.

29. July. 14:27 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 12 minutes.

[Karte anzeigen]

[kleiner] [vergrößern]
READ  2022 FIFA World Cup - News - El Salvador, Panama and Canada advance

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive an average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.



Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - New App for Android

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *