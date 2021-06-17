Unconfirmed earthquake: Porter County, 14 miles northeast of Gary, Lake County, Indiana, US, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. GMT

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Valparaiso, Indiana, USA at approximately 20:23 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.
17. June. 20:56 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 33 minutes.
Date and time (UTC): Jun 17, 2021 20:23:10 UTC –
Size: 3.8?
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 41.76344°N / 87.18079°W (Porter, Indiana, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models for ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks.
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (8)
Bourbon, IN / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Complex roll (multi-directional tilt) / 15-20 seconds : The large workbench in the middle of the workroom upstairs seemed to be shaking and shaking. When I went down the stairs the fox was swaying a little back and forth.
Valparaiso, Indiana (30.6 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : I thought I was imagining it
Evanston, Illinois (51.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds
La Porte (41.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
Westville, IN / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds : I felt my chair shake a little
Laporte, Indiana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds : It felt like a train was going through the house where everything kind of vibrated.
house, house / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : House shaking and ground shaking. Felt like 2 or 2.5.
Sitting on the sofa / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
March 09, 1937 05:44
| 5.4 |
3 km / 1.9 miles
84 years ago
282km / 175mi
| Shelby County, 3.8 km SE of Knoxville, Auglaize County, Ohio, USA
September 27, 1909 09:45
| 5.1 |
unknown
112 years ago
218 km / 136 miles
| Park County, 26 miles northeast of Terre Haute, Vigo County, Indiana, USA
May 26, 1909 14:42
| 5.1 |
unknown
112 years ago
78km / 49mi
| 5.2 miles N of Joliet, Will County, Illinois, USA
March 02 1937 14:47
| 5.0 |
2km / 1.2mi
84 years ago
282km / 175mi
| 3.5 miles E of Knoxville, Auglaize County, Ohio, USA
August 10, 1947 02:46
| 4.6 |
2km / 1.2mi
74 years ago
181 km / 113 miles
| Branch County, 16 miles southeast of Athens, Calhoun County, Michigan, USA
Jan 02, 1912 16:21
| 4.5 |
unknown
110 years ago
114 km / 71 miles
| Kendall County, 22 miles west of Joliet, Will County, Illinois, USA
02 May 2015 16:23
| 4.2 |
6 km / 3.7 miles
6 years ago
153km / 95mi
| 12.4 km E of Portage, Kalamazoo County, Michigan, USA
Jun 17, 2021 19:47
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
4 hours ago
55km / 34mi
| 25 miles northwest of South Bend, Saint Joseph County, Indiana, USA
Previous earthquake map