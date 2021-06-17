Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake: Porter County, 14 miles northeast of Gary, Lake County, Indiana, US, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. GMT

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Valparaiso, Indiana, USA at approximately 20:23 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

17. June. 20:56 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 33 minutes.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

User ratings for this earthquake (8)

Bourbon, IN / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Complex roll (multi-directional tilt) / 15-20 seconds : The large workbench in the middle of the workroom upstairs seemed to be shaking and shaking. When I went down the stairs the fox was swaying a little back and forth.

Valparaiso, Indiana (30.6 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : I thought I was imagining it

Evanston, Illinois (51.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

La Porte (41.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Westville, IN / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds : I felt my chair shake a little

Laporte, Indiana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds : It felt like a train was going through the house where everything kind of vibrated.

house, house / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : House shaking and ground shaking. Felt like 2 or 2.5.

Sitting on the sofa / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map

