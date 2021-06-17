Unconfirmed earthquake: Porter County, 14 miles northeast of Gary, Lake County, Indiana, US, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. GMT

constribte:

Bourbon, IN / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Complex roll (multi-directional tilt) / 15-20 seconds : The large workbench in the middle of the workroom upstairs seemed to be shaking and shaking. When I went down the stairs the fox was swaying a little back and forth.

Valparaiso, Indiana (30.6 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short : I thought I was imagining it

Evanston, Illinois (51.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

La Porte (41.5 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Westville, IN / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds : I felt my chair shake a little

Laporte, Indiana / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds : It felt like a train was going through the house where everything kind of vibrated.

house, house / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : House shaking and ground shaking. Felt like 2 or 2.5.

Sitting on the sofa / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking