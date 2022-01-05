Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Rowan County, 178 km west of Raleigh, Wake County, North Carolina, USA, on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at 8:14 pm local time

Contribute:

Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.

Report as inappropriate.

Make it fun or useful.

Submit your own report!

Rouen, Iridale, Caparros County lines converge (28.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair : I didn’t feel it but heard an explosion which made my dog ​​react. I looked out the window when it happened but didn’t see anything. He later realized that other people in the area had heard something and felt something.

Woodleaf, North Carolina (4.4 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short : I was getting groceries out of the car. I heard a big bang, almost like an explosion and the ground shook briefly.

near Mooresville, Iredell, North Carolina (10.3 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : I heard a very loud bang, similar to a mining/blasting explosion. Shake my windows and my pictures on the wall.

Long Branch Road Salisbury / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : Loud noises from behind the house, the windows vibrated a little, the dogs immediately started barking and looking out the windows

Salisbury NC 28147 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Loud sound and slight shaking. His daughter did not hear her feel that she was in the basement. The animals were terrified and hid.

14240 Cool Springs Rd Cleveland, North Carolina / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : A strong and deep sound. It looks like a long thunder. It looked like an explosion nearby. Shake wasn’t strong and didn’t notice things moving.

Colli NC / no hair : Loud noises outside. My dog ​​must have felt it or sensed it before I heard it, he seemed so alert and devastated.

Salisbury, North Carolina / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : A quick little jerk shook the windows and shook the floors of my house. It sounded like a massive “jingle” that lasted about one second

Salisbury, North Carolina / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : It sounded like thunder. North Salisbury NC | 1 user found this interesting

Cleveland, North Carolina / no hair : Heard a loud bang. | 1 user found this interesting

Cleveland (8.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

West Rowan County, North Carolina (5.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : Short house vibration and “boom” sound

Woodleaf nc (3.6 miles northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short

Airport Road, Salisbury, NC (9.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair : I didn’t feel it but there was a loud bang.

Richard Road (2.2 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : He also heard a series of additional small explosions… It’s possible that someone shot Tannerite

Spencer, Rowan, North Carolina (19.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : Muffled and prolonged boom and noise

Woodleaf, North Carolina (9.3 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds : We thought it was a blast. It was a loud bang.

Salisbury (17.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Mooresville NC (28.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Freeman Ln, Salisbury, NC (1.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short

Cleveland, North Carolina (9.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

938 3 Spencer Street NC 28159 / no hair

Cleveland, North Carolina / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : I heard a deep soft rumble and the house shook.

Woodleaf, North Carolina / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : The sound was loud and the floor and windows were shaking

mount first Mild vibration (MMI IV) : A huge boom shook our 2,900 square foot home. Honestly, it felt like it shook your insides.

Salisbury, North Carolina / no hair : I heard a loud bang, but didn’t feel anything.

Woodleaf, North Carolina / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : The sound was loud and the floor and windows were shaking

Salisbury / no hair

Rowan County, North Carolina / no hair : The house shook the windows loudly

Cleveland, North Carolina Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Cleveland / no hair

Show more