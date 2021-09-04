Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Okmulgee County, 20 miles southwest of Broken Arrow, Tulsa County, Oklahoma, USA, Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:35 p.m. local time

September 4, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Event status: very uncertain

Users have reported ground shaking in this area. As long as there is no official data confirming an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the event was caused by an earthquake. In many cases, it was something else, of natural or artificial origin, that produced earthquake-like vibrations (for example, mine activity, explosions, boom, thunder, etc.).

Updated: Sep 4, 2021 03:49 GMT –

35.80736°N / 95.98274°W (Okmulgee, Oklahoma, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 35,807°S / 84.017°E
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northeast of Winchester (bang: 506) -> earthquake is near!
17 km south Glenpool (Tulsa County) (pop: 13200) -> earthquake is near!
17 km southwest of Bixby (pop: 24700) -> earthquakes nearby!
21 km north okmulgy (pop: 12200) -> earthquakes nearby!
24 km south Jenks (Tulsa County) (pop count: 20700) -> earthquake is near!
24 km southeast Sapolba (County Creek) (pop count: 20600) -> earthquake is near!
32 km southwest broken arrow (pop: 106600) -> Near earthquake!
39 km south Tulsa (Pop count: 403,500) -> Near earthquake!
39 km southeast Sand Springs (Tulsa County) (pop: 19800) -> earthquake is near!
144 km from ENE Oklahoma City (pop: 631300) -> earthquake is near!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
a clear sky 29.6 °C (85 F), humidity: 61%, wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) from S.

Primary data source: volcano discovery

READ  2.9 . light earthquake

[Karte anzeigen]

[kleiner] [vergrößern]

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - New App for Android

Previous earthquakes in the same area

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *