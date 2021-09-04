Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Okmulgee County, 20 miles southwest of Broken Arrow, Tulsa County, Oklahoma, USA, Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:35 p.m. local time

Event status: very uncertain

Users have reported ground shaking in this area. As long as there is no official data confirming an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the event was caused by an earthquake. In many cases, it was something else, of natural or artificial origin, that produced earthquake-like vibrations (for example, mine activity, explosions, boom, thunder, etc.).

Updated: Sep 4, 2021 03:49 GMT – Reloading

4. September 03:42 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes.

[Karte anzeigen] [kleiner] [vergrößern]

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share ! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much! If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence,Other users would love to know!Even though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area



This may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Please wait while we search through millions of records.This may take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!