Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Okmulgee County, 20 miles southwest of Broken Arrow, Tulsa County, Oklahoma, USA, Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:35 p.m. local time

Event status: very uncertain
Users have reported ground shaking in this area. As long as there is no official data confirming an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the event was caused by an earthquake. In many cases, it was something else, of natural or artificial origin, that produced earthquake-like vibrations (for example, mine activity, explosions, boom, thunder, etc.).
4. September 03:42 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes.
Date and time: Sep 4, 2021 03:35:19 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Friday 3 September 2021 10:35 PM (GMT -5)
Size: Unknown
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 35.80736°N / 95.98274°W (Okmulgee, Oklahoma, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 35,807°S / 84.017°E
Nearby places and cities:
3 km northeast of Winchester (bang: 506) -> earthquake is near!
17 km south Glenpool (Tulsa County) (pop: 13200) -> earthquake is near!
17 km southwest of Bixby (pop: 24700) -> earthquakes nearby!
21 km north okmulgy (pop: 12200) -> earthquakes nearby!
24 km south Jenks (Tulsa County) (pop count: 20700) -> earthquake is near!
24 km southeast Sapolba (County Creek) (pop count: 20600) -> earthquake is near!
32 km southwest broken arrow (pop: 106600) -> Near earthquake!
39 km south Tulsa (Pop count: 403,500) -> Near earthquake!
39 km southeast Sand Springs (Tulsa County) (pop: 19800) -> earthquake is near!
144 km from ENE Oklahoma City (pop: 631300) -> earthquake is near!
a clear sky 29.6 °C (85 F), humidity: 61%, wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) from S.
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
User ratings for this earthquake (2)
Bigs, OK (0 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds : The house was shaking and rattling.
74,036 / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short
Previous earthquakes in the same area
