Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Butler County, 23 miles south of Poplar Bluff, Batalara County, Missouri, USA, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:13 p.m. local time

Input:

Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.

Report as inappropriate.

Make it fun or useful.

Submit your own report!

Donivan, MO (33.4 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 30-60 seconds : I felt a jolt, gurgling and rolling and more shaking. It lasted about 1 minute and the pictures of the hours and small things moved. The animals reacted to the movement. I also felt a sway from side to side with less intensity last night around 9pm.

Cuba Missouri (204.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds : I was in my bed watching tv my perfume on my vanity started knocking my dog ​​started exploding and growling what was going on so crazy got on facebook and saw a post about an earthquake

Jonesboro Arkansas (76.6 km from the epicenter SE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : slight shaking | 1 user found this interesting

114.1 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

Pokaho Tas (48.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds : The floors shook, and a few things fixed a sixth assessment and panicked.

210.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Strawberry Ship 72469 (91.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds : The house just started shaking, as if I’m living next to a train track when a train goes by.

Pocahontas R (48.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Bartlett TN (144.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short : Very small slight vibration not much

Arlington, Tennessee (150.5 km SSE for epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds : I was sitting upstairs on the sofa watching TV. I felt the room shaking.

Bartlett (147 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Near West Plains, Howell, Missouri (139.8 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) : I was lying on the sofa and the sofa was moving, and I could hear my house popping

Strawberry Ship (91.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds : When watching a movie, the house started shaking, and after about 12 minutes there were two very small ones.

Covington, Tennessee (120.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short : I was in the shower and felt a little shaking

Munford (123.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds : I felt the house shake for a moment

Cuba Mo (204.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds : Shaking and my dog ​​was freaking out

Dexter Mo (64.3 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 1-2 min : come once

Kennett Missouri (52.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

72450 (47 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

63131 (235.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Weak – just a little noise and vibration

Covington, Tennessee (112.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds : 5-7 seconds

Malden, Dunklin, Missouri (43.3 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : loud noise

Donivan, Ripley, Missouri (38.1 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : Two big explosions, gurgles

Saint Louis / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Monford / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds : weak

West Memphis Arkansas / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / 10-15 seconds : 4.5

Wababello, Missouri / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 seconds : Slight shaking that lasted a bit

bauxite, ar / no hair (Reported by our app / no hair

Troy Tin / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Poplar Bluff / moderate vibration (MMI V) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds : Trimble’s house for the second time several minutes after the initial earthquake.

Brookland Arkansas / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : I could feel the light shivering, I was watching TV in my chair and I could feel it vibrate. It has concrete floors.

Poplar Bluff, Mo / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short

Jonesboro, Arkansas / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds : Floors vibrate. Kitchen cabinet doors rattling. Dishes vibrate in cabinets.

Downtown Memphis, Mud Island Weak shaking (MMI III)

Arlington, Tennessee / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Lying on the bed and shaking as well as the interior door and TV

Poplar Bluff / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Atoka, Tennessee / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short

Fairdealing, mo / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Thayer, Mo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Jefferson City / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short : It felt like the house was moving

Robert Slim / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

West Plains / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds : It looked like a helicopter hovering over the house

kennet / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds