Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: Anne Arundel County, Maryland, 32 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., US, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:22 a.m. local time

21227 (3.1 km west of the epicenter) [ Map ] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds Baboon boom sounded like sonic no sirens or anything heard in a 15 mile radius on facebook | 3 users found this interesting. (Reported by (Reported by our app / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Brooklyn Park, MD 21225 (1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : Introduce myself and the neighbors at Brooklyn park MD 21225 | 4 users found this interesting.

Glen Burnie, Maryland / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds : Felt like an underground explosion | 4 users found this interesting.

View the map (4.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds : Not sure. It sounded like a loud explosion. The site was checked to see if it was an earthquake. | 3 users found this interesting.

Essex, Maryland. / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : He was walking outside feeling a shaking and a thunderous rumble as something exploded. | 3 users found this interesting.

Glen Burnie (8.9 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : Very loud and sudden. like an explosion. The windows shook due to the shaking of the house. | 2 users found this interesting.

Riverside Park, Baltimore, Maryland (3.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short : slight shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Arbutus, Maryland (5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short : Loud and vibrating | 2 users found this interesting.

Dundalk / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : Heavy shaking over my head | 3 users found this interesting.

Brooklyn Park / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short : Pop and crisis music, sort of. Windows creak. | 2 users found this interesting.

Essex / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I felt scared | 2 users found this interesting.

Glen Burnie (9.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair : It was an explosion in the CSX Tunnel in Curtis Bay | 1 user found this interesting

Arbutus, Baltimore County, Maryland (4.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Essex, MD 21221 / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds

Glen Burnie / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Pasadena / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / very short