Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 29 miles east of San Tan Valley, Pinal County, Arizona, USA, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:58 a.m. local time

Input:

Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.

Report as inappropriate.

Make it fun or useful.

Submit your own report!

Koncho Cholo Vernon AZ (263 kmN from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : Felt a couple of cuts earlier around 10am give or take a few minutes. Light tremors 2 of them are not that big they can be taken for gusts of wind etc but they weren’t windy. Happy Thanksgiving Day Please give to others less fortunate.. Covid camps set up in Austrailia | 2 users found this interesting.

Tucson (99 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : Wooden construction house shook. We heard the house turning more than we felt any movement. To give a better idea of ​​what we observed, we thought for a moment that it might be a delivery person dropping a heavy package from outside | 1 user found this interesting

Tucson Arizona (107.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : I felt a crashing sound in the house followed by a shock/vibration of the house as it passed, followed by the animals’ reactions. Several neighbors felt that he had gone out to discuss what had happened. | 1 user found this interesting

Apache Junction Pinal County Az / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds : At the time, I felt two equilibrium-type sensations about 5 seconds apart. At that very moment I wasn’t sure what it was. | 1 user found this interesting

Tucson Estates, Pima, Arizona (106.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds : Chair swings left and right, light purr, dogs barking | 1 user found this interesting

Marana, it is / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 1-2 seconds : It felt like the house was moving sideways and shaking. The dog was alerted. All the neighbors’ dogs were barking after that

Tucson, Arizona / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds : The house shook, the windows rattled. I felt shaking and shaking | 1 user found this interesting

Azalea Safford / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking : Thought it was cotton trucks on Highway 191. I felt rattling several times in 3-5 minutes

Valencia West, Tucson, Arizona / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 1-2 seconds