Unconfirmed earthquake: New York, 14 km south of New York, USA, on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 5:04 am GMT

June 13, 2021
Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near New York, New York, USA at approximately 05:04 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

13. June 05:35 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 32 minutes.

