Unconfirmed earthquake: Essex County, two miles south of Clifton, Passaic County, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30 a.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near New York, New York, USA at approximately 04:30 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

29. June. 04:40 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 10 minutes.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 29, 2021 04:30:14 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 40.83174°N / 74.16658°W (Essex, New Jersey, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

April 07, 2021 21:39 | 4.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 12 weeks ago | 142 km / 88 miles | 5.6 km SE of Hampton Bays, Suffolk County, New York, USA

Jun 12 2021 12:43٤ | 3.2 | 10km / 6.2mi | 2 weeks ago | 77km / 48mi | Hunterdon County, 14 miles northwest of Trenton, Mercer County, New Jersey, USA

September 09, 2020 06:00 | 3.1 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 42 weeks ago | 64 km / 40 miles | 1.5 miles east of Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey, USA

Jun 17, 2021 00:23 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 12 days ago | 59km / 37mi | 48 miles SW of Hempstead, Nassau County, New York, USA

June 06, 2021 02:35 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 3 weeks ago | 14 km / 9 miles | 23 miles west of Fordham, Bronx County, New York, USA

Jun 03, 2021 22:13 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 4 weeks ago | 27 km / 17 miles | 4 miles N of Canarsie, Kings County, New York, USA

May 30, 2021 21:20 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 4 weeks ago | 72km / 45mi | Orange County, 13 miles north of Bekeskill, Westchester County, New York, USA

05 May 2021 11:30 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 8 weeks ago | 44km / 27mi | 15 miles northwest of Menlo Park, Middlesex County, New Jersey, USA

April 21, 2021 23:51 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 10 weeks ago | 19 km / 12 miles | 1.2 miles northeast of New York, USA

April 08, 2021 14:44 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 12 weeks ago | 62km / 38mi | County, 5.5 km northeast of Columbia, Mercer County, New Jersey, USA

