Unconfirmed earthquake: Adams County, 6 miles northeast of Denver, Colorado, United States, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:03 p.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
14. June 21:05 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.
Date and time (UTC): Jun 14, 2021 21:03:28 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 39.80916°N / 104.91759°W (Adams, Colorado, United States)
Nearest volcano: Dotsero (182 km / 113 miles)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Even if you don't feel it, this is interesting information that you might like to share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks.
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
Commerce City, Colorado (0 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III) : I was in bed on the second floor of my house and my head was on the headboard when it started shaking very noticeably
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
-
Date / world time
| mag |
Depth
|
Modification
|
distance: after
| details
-
August 09, 1967 13:25
| 5.3 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
54 years ago
|
21 km / 13 miles
| Denver County, 14 km southeast of Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, USA
-
November 27, 1967 05:09
| 5.2 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
54 years ago
|
7 km / 5 miles
| 14 km east of Westminster, Adams County, Colorado, USA
-
April 27, 1967 17:24
| 4.5 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
54 years ago
|
17 km / 10 miles
| 9.5 miles southeast of Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, USA
-
April 02 1981 16:10
| 4.3 |
8 km / 5 miles
|
40 years ago
|
12 km / 7 miles
| 10.4 km northeast of Westminster, Adams County, Colorado, USA
-
April 10, 1967 19:00
| 4.3 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
54 years ago
|
20 km / 13 miles
| 7.9 km southeast of Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, USA
-
December 25 1994 19:06
| 4.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
26 years ago
|
58km / 36mi
| 10 km SE of Castle Rock, Douglas County, Colorado, USA
-
October 24, 2020 09:33
| 2.5 |
1.1 km / 0.7 mi
|
33 weeks ago
|
66 km / 41 miles
| Clear Creek County, 40 miles west of Golden, Jefferson County, Colorado, USA
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.
Previous earthquake map