Unconfirmed earthquake: Adams County, 6 miles northeast of Denver, Colorado, United States, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:03 p.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

14. June 21:05 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery two minutes later.

The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.







View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

August 09, 1967 13:25 | 5.3 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 54 years ago | 21 km / 13 miles | Denver County, 14 km southeast of Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, USA

November 27, 1967 05:09 | 5.2 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 54 years ago | 7 km / 5 miles | 14 km east of Westminster, Adams County, Colorado, USA

April 27, 1967 17:24 | 4.5 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 54 years ago | 17 km / 10 miles | 9.5 miles southeast of Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, USA

April 02 1981 16:10 | 4.3 | 8 km / 5 miles | 40 years ago | 12 km / 7 miles | 10.4 km northeast of Westminster, Adams County, Colorado, USA

April 10, 1967 19:00 | 4.3 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 54 years ago | 20 km / 13 miles | 7.9 km southeast of Brighton, Adams County, Colorado, USA

December 25 1994 19:06 | 4.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 26 years ago | 58km / 36mi | 10 km SE of Castle Rock, Douglas County, Colorado, USA

October 24, 2020 09:33 | 2.5 | 1.1 km / 0.7 mi | 33 weeks ago | 66 km / 41 miles | Clear Creek County, 40 miles west of Golden, Jefferson County, Colorado, USA

Note: Click Mag to sort by size. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

