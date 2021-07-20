Top News

Unconfirmed earthquake: 9.1 km west of Plano, Collin County, Texas, USA, Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:44 pm GMT

July 20, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Dallas, Texas, USA at approximately 21:44 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

User ratings for this earthquake (8)

Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.8) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.

Plano (0.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : As if something had picked our building up from one side and left it reeling. | One user found this interesting.

Plano / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds : shudder house | One user found this interesting.

Plano, Texas / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : My office desk shook when I realized it might be an earthquake. | One user found this interesting.

Ohio Doctor, Plano (0.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds : It felt like a truck crashed into the building

1520 Preston Rd, Plano, Texas (1.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

6300 Villa Dallas Road 75252 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking

Plano Tex / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Preston Park Street, Plano / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short : I was just in shock

