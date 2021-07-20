Unconfirmed earthquake: 9.1 km west of Plano, Collin County, Texas, USA, Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:44 pm GMT

constribte:

Plano (0.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : As if something had picked our building up from one side and left it reeling. | One user found this interesting.

Plano / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds : shudder house | One user found this interesting.

Plano, Texas / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : My office desk shook when I realized it might be an earthquake. | One user found this interesting.

Ohio Doctor, Plano (0.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds : It felt like a truck crashed into the building

1520 Preston Rd, Plano, Texas (1.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

6300 Villa Dallas Road 75252 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking

Plano Tex / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Preston Park Street, Plano / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short : I was just in shock