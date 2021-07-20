Unconfirmed earthquake: 9.1 km west of Plano, Collin County, Texas, USA, Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:44 pm GMT

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Dallas, Texas, USA at approximately 21:44 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.
19. July. 21:58 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 14 minutes.
Date and time (UTC): Jul 19, 2021 21:44:20 UTC –
Size: 2.8?
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 33.02503°N / 96.79606°W (Colin, Texas, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (8)
Earthquakes of this magnitude (2.8) can only be perceived by people under favorable conditions (near the epicenter) and under calm environmental conditions, for example sitting on the ground.
Plano (0.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) : As if something had picked our building up from one side and left it reeling. | One user found this interesting.
Plano / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds : shudder house | One user found this interesting.
Plano, Texas / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : My office desk shook when I realized it might be an earthquake. | One user found this interesting.
Ohio Doctor, Plano (0.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds : It felt like a truck crashed into the building
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, Texas (1.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
6300 Villa Dallas Road 75252 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking
Plano Tex / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Preston Park Street, Plano / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short : I was just in shock
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
-
Date / world time
| mag |
Depth
|
Modification
|
distance: after
| details
-
May 07 2015 22:58
| 4.0 |
3 km / 1.9 miles
|
6 years ago
|
68 km / 42 miles
| Johnson County, 5.8 km south of Mansfield, Tarrant County, Texas, USA
-
October 01, 2019 08:21
| 3.2 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
1 year 42 weeks ago
|
71 km / 44 miles
| 10.4 miles south of Mansfield, Tarrant County, Texas, USA
-
May 29, 2021 21:32
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
7 weeks ago
|
58km / 36mi
| 1.4 miles inn of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Texas, USA
-
May 28, 2021 06:34
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
8 weeks ago
|
72km / 45mi
| Kauffman County, 25 miles southeast of Mesquite, Dallas County, Texas, USA
-
May 21, 2021 23:23
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
8 weeks ago
|
5 km / 3 miles
| 5.4 miles S of Frisco, Collin County, Texas, USA
-
May 02, 2021 21:00
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
11 weeks ago
|
91km / 56mi
| 11.6 km southeast of Weatherford, Parker County, Texas, USA
-
August 09, 2020 06:33
| 2.3 |
5.4 km / 3.4 miles
|
49 weeks ago
|
20 km / 13 miles
| 4 miles S of Farmers Branch, Dallas County, Texas, USA
-
Jul 09, 2021 06:37
| 1.8 |
7.2 km / 4.5 miles
|
11 days ago
|
24 km / 15 miles
| 0 km south of Lake Dallas, Texas
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.
Previous earthquake map