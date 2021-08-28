Unconfirmed earthquake: 2.8 km south of Shawinigan, Mauritius, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).

Initial report below: Our seismograph has received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near Shawinigan, Quebec at approximately 10:00 GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming that this event is an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred. August 28, 2021 03:27 GMT – Reloading

27. August. 10:17 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 17 minutes.

I felt it! I didn’t feel it. Date and time: August 27, 2021 10:00:54 UTC –

Local time in the epicenter: Friday 27 August 2021 06:00 (GMT -4)

Size: 3? Earthquake depth: 10.0 km

The epicenter geogr. Latitude/Longitude: 46.54124°N / 72.74915°W (Morrissee, Quebec, Canada)

Seismic opposite pole: 46541°S/107251°E

Nearby places and cities:

3 km south Shawinigan (pop: 38200) -> earthquake is near!

27 km northwest three rivers (pop: 119700) -> earthquake is near!

28 km northwest of Saint Catherine (Franceville) (pop: 16200) -> earthquake is near!

33 km northwest Bikankur (bang: 11100) -> earthquake is near!

35 km northeast of Louisville (pop: 5820) -> earthquakes nearby!

62 km northeast of Sorel Tracy (bang: 41600) -> earthquake is near!

76 km northwest of Drummondville (Pop count: 59500) -> Near earthquake!

121 km northwest of Quebec (pop: 528600) -> earthquake is near!

132 km northeast of Montreal (Pop count: 1,600,000) -> Nearby earthquakes!

260 km ENE from Ottawa (Ontario) (pop: 812100) -> Near earthquake! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:

intermittent clouds 14.9 °C (59 F), humidity: 67%, wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from north intermittent clouds(59 F), humidity: 67%, wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) from north Primary data source: volcano discovery

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.